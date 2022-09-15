Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Tops $17.69 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covalent

Covalent’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. Covalent’s official website is www.covalenthq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

