Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

