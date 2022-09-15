Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 118,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Cosmos Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

