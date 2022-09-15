Corp Loews Purchases 50,789 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $2,002,102.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,577,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,820,634.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16.

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 343,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,726. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

