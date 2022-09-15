Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZW traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 1,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. Core Scientific has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

