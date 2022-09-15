Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Core & Main by 267.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.