Contrasting ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ONE Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -54.85% -22.58% -16.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ONE Bio and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,081.20%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than ONE Bio.

13.1% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ONE Bio and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 0.68 -$14.17 million ($0.66) -0.64

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Volatility & Risk

ONE Bio has a beta of -7.12, indicating that its stock price is 812% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats ONE Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

(Get Rating)

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.