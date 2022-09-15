Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.36. 222,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,058,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

