Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.41

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.41 and last traded at $120.84, with a volume of 2704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.43.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

