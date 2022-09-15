Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPGY. HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,983.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 434,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,954. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.