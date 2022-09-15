Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 84,473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 869,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825,216. The company has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

