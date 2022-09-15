Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0016

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $214,119.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,096.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00585261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00256710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.