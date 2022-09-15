COG Financial Services Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:COG)

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited engages in equipment finance broking and aggregation, and lending activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers IT managed services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

