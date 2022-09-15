Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,007 shares of company stock worth $126,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLY. TheStreet downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

