Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is Diversified Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up 3.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $84,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $430.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

