CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 102986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

