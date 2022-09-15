CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 102986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
CLP Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.
CLP Increases Dividend
About CLP
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
