ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $44.06. Approximately 5,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.