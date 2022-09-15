Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3681 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLZNY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

