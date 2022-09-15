Clariant AG Announces Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3681 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Stories

