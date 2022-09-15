City State Bank Has $77,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.12 and a beta of 0.77. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

