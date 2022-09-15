City State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

City State Bank reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.00 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

