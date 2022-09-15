City State Bank Acquires 195 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $304.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

