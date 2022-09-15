Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CFG opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.