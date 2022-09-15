Citigroup Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $67.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

