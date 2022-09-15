Citigroup Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $156.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.29.

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

