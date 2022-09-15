Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 46,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.
NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
