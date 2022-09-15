CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Price Performance

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,473. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

