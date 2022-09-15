Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.90 ($0.80). Approximately 2,378,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,672,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.83).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.20 million and a PE ratio of 1,098.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Coe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

