Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.90 ($0.80). Approximately 2,378,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,672,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.83).
Chrysalis Investments Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.20 million and a PE ratio of 1,098.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Stephen Coe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83).
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
Read More
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.