Chintai (CHEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,841.00

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Chintai has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Chintai coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chintai has a market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $9,841.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chintai alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.

Chintai Profile

Chintai launched on April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.