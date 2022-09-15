China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2166 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
