China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2166 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CAOVY stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
