China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.