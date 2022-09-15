China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
