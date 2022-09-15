China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Down 44.0% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

CEA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines

About China Eastern Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.