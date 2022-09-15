China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Down 44.0% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
CEA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Featured Stories
