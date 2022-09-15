Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $623.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

