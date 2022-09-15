Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

CVX opened at $163.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

