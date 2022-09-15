Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 9,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,873. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 80.08% and a return on equity of 86.82%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.97%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 161.90%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

