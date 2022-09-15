Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 11,510 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $163.91. 62,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

