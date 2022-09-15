Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 78,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,815. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

