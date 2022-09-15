Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 216,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,662. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

