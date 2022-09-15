Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 167 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,098. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

