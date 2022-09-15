Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in August

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Chemesis International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About Chemesis International
