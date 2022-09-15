Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 47,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,676. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.