Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRG remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 1.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 122,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 590,400 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,690,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 315,306 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.