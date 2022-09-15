CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Up 87.6% in August

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CFIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,750. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

