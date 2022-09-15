Ceres (CERES) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CERES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $29.64 or 0.00149606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $163,349.81 and approximately $405.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 761.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.63 or 0.12472279 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00837142 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021051 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035227 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
