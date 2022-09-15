Centric Wealth Management Invests $3.51 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 2,047,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,426,522. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

