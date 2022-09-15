Centric Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 23.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $485,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 19.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

GRMN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.96. 39,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,101. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $173.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

