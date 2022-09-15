Centric Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 123,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,168 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.