Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

