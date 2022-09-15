Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 53.1% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

CLLNY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 377,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,878. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

